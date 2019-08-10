Music Releases (more headlines) 10-08-2019 Montreal Hip-Hop Collective Triple-R Release Debut Album “Red Rum Records” Featuring Tracks With Swollen Members, Doom Squad, Demrick, And More

Montreal hip-hop collective Triple-R has signed with Squash Comp and released their debut album “Red Rum Records”. The album contains features with Madchild & Prevail from Juno Award-winning hip-hop group Swollen Members, Demrick from hip-hop supergroup Serial Killers, and Alberta hip-hop squad Doom Squad. The album also includes works of well-known Quebec artists including DJ Horg , K-Turnaz Taktika’s Dj , Jazz Master Snooksta and Anu Budz, owner and founder of MakeWay Studio.



Triple-R has been grinding through the ranks of the Canadian hip-hop scene with an old-school approach of touring and winning over fans with an explosive live show. Triple-R has played sold-out shows over the past few years opening for artists such as Madchild, RA The Rugged Man, Snak The Ripper, Merkules, Onyx, La Coka Nostra, Jeru the Damaja, Royce Da 59, Manu Militari & Souldia.



Triple-R has announced a Cd release party for their debut album on Saturday October 5th at Bar L’Hémisphère Gauche.



Stream the entire record here: https://open.spotify.com/album/43PfPKxSBcUNFMUgzytrtZ?si=Buc8bIK_StOVOiO8mKHKBw


