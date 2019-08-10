MI2N
Music Industry News Network
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-08-2019

Montreal Hip-Hop Collective Triple-R Release Debut Album “Red Rum Records” Featuring Tracks With Swollen Members, Doom Squad, Demrick, And More

Bookmark and Share
Music: http://open.spotify.com/album/43PfPKxSBcUNFMUgzytrtZ?si=Buc8bIK_S[...]
Montreal hip-hop collective Triple-R has signed with Squash Comp and released their debut album “Red Rum Records”. The album contains features with Madchild & Prevail from Juno Award-winning hip-hop group Swollen Members, Demrick from hip-hop supergroup Serial Killers, and Alberta hip-hop squad Doom Squad. The album also includes works of well-known Quebec artists including DJ Horg , K-Turnaz Taktika’s Dj , Jazz Master Snooksta and Anu Budz, owner and founder of MakeWay Studio.

Triple-R has been grinding through the ranks of the Canadian hip-hop scene with an old-school approach of touring and winning over fans with an explosive live show. Triple-R has played sold-out shows over the past few years opening for artists such as Madchild, RA The Rugged Man, Snak The Ripper, Merkules, Onyx, La Coka Nostra, Jeru the Damaja, Royce Da 59, Manu Militari & Souldia.

Triple-R has announced a Cd release party for their debut album on Saturday October 5th at Bar L’Hémisphère Gauche.

Stream the entire record here: https://open.spotify.com/album/43PfPKxSBcUNFMUgzytrtZ?si=Buc8bIK_StOVOiO8mKHKBw

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Micayla De Ette, Star Of The Upcoming Film Hold On, Releases Her New Single And Music Video "Write A Song", Featuring Flavor Flav

AWOLNATION Brings Fans "The Best" / Announces Tour With Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Pianist Luo Tingyuan Actively Advocates Cultural Exchanges On Classical And New Music - A Review For 'Young Professionals On Stage' Recital Series

Deadline Looms For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

C Z A R I N A Releases Samurai Music Film "BLAZE: Dances Of The Yokai"

Stephanie Ryann Releases Her Official Music Video For "Whiskey Regret"

New Jersey Rock Band Scores Endorsement And Big Shows



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.