Band News (more headlines) 10-08-2019

CoCo O’Connor Tops The Featured Acoustic Artists Of The Month

The featured acoustic music artists of the month are: CoCo O’Connor, Rory Block and Joseph L Young.

Coco O’Connor is an Alabama native and a singer-songwriter, producer, and visual artist based out of Nashville, TN.

Rory Block, a 6-time Blues Awards winner, is a guitarist and singer.

Hailing from Boise, Idaho, Joseph L Young plays New age saxophone, world flute and keyboards.

Established in 2004 and in its landmark 16th year, IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards) promotes the art and excellence in acoustic music performance and artistry. Judging is based on excellence in music performance, songwriting/composition and originality. Winners are selected by a panel of established artists and industry professionals. Other past winners include: Jonatha Brooke (15th Annual IAMA Top winner) Meghan Trainor (#1 Hit on Billboard Hot 100 Charts), Jack Newsome (12th Annual IAMA Top Winner, featured on the latest Hit TV show “Songland”), Kevin Fisher (2017 Winner), Tim Schou (DENMARK), Carl Wockner (2015 Top winner, from Australia), Kelley James (2014 Winner), AJ Croce (2013 Winner), Maddy Rodriguez (2012 Winner), David Francey (2011 Winner), Liz Longley (2010 Winner), The Refugees (2009 Winner), UK singer-songwriter Charlie Dore (2008 winner & #1 Hit on Billboard Charts). For more information and to listen to the featured artists of IAMA, go to:
https://inacoustic.com/featured-artists/

