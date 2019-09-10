Music Releases (more headlines) 10-09-2019 New Rap Sensation Etoc Drops Motivational Song "The Run"

Email: info@yo-pr.com

Website: http://www.yo-pr.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE // Rising music sensation Etoc has been raising eyebrows in the Rap game for 2 years. He is mostly known for his incredible rhymespitting on his infectious and buzzing singles. He is a music maestro, a true lyricist and an aspiring talent you cannot deny. The driving force keeping Etoc on his way to the top is his relentless work ethic and extraordinaire rapping style.



Most recently, the Orlando based wordsmith has dropped his standout single "The Run", which is available on Soundcloud, Spotify and all online retailers including iTunes, Tidal, Apple Music and Amazon.







"I wanted to create an uplifting song about allowing yourself to become free. This track depicts my feelings and experiences when heading out of state to clear my head and start over when I moved. I want the listeners to get a sense of inspiration in order to not let themselves be held down by anxiety, past mistakes, or guilt. The message in this song is to look forward to the future and aspire for happiness," Etoc explained.



Etoc raps with purpose and conviction. One listen to his music and it is evident that this gifted rhymespitter is destined for greatness. His songs are honest and personal and they touch on matters close to the heart. This young gunner is putting his stamp on the Rap game with his laid-back confidence and undeniable talent. It is only a matter of time before his fearless authentic sound gets the recognition from major players in the Rap game.



What's more? Etoc's previous two singles "Bright Lights" and "Would You" received close to 100.000 streams on Spotify. Furthermore, both songs have been played in rotation on major FM radio stations in Europe.



For press inquiries, please contact Yo! Promotions at info@yo-pr.com



CONNECT NOW

Instagram: www.instagram.com/musicofetoc

Soundcloud: www.soundcloud.com/etocmusic

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2Npa9Iw back | top

