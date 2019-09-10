MI2N
Music Industry News Network
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 10-09-2019

CLOUZINE Contemporary Music Magazin #17 Published Today

Bookmark and Share
Email: clouzine@yahoo.com
Website: http://clourecords.com/Clouzine17/Clouzine17.html
CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher/promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Murat Ses, a Turkish-Austrian artist with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard® chartings.
CLOUZINE is published by a Billboard® charting team.
Anything unique welcome; whatever the genre.
Clouzine also gives chance to new/lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, and much more.
In this issue four high caliber power ladies were interviewed: Grammy® Nominee FALU SHAH (USA/India), NATALIE JEAN (USA), JENNIFER MLOTT (USA), and ANAYA MUSIC (Brazil) all multi-awarded.
Works of Jackleen Diane Eve, Elevate The Sky, AutomaticA, Ghostly Beard, Mark Bedford, and This Side of Anarchy were reviewed by competent reviewers such as Joe Kidd, Tan Ses, and Jacqueline Lademann.
Five full Discoveries pages feature fifteen artists; Billboard® awarded Cat Dail (USA), Agorsor (Ghana), Gokhan Toker (Turkey) Melodie Jade (Australia), Elizabeth Evert (USA/Germany), and Naked Congress (Sweden) to name some of them.

Interested artists can browse all issues online http://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html
Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Micayla De Ette, Star Of The Upcoming Film Hold On, Releases Her New Single And Music Video "Write A Song", Featuring Flavor Flav

AWOLNATION Brings Fans "The Best" / Announces Tour With Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Pianist Luo Tingyuan Actively Advocates Cultural Exchanges On Classical And New Music - A Review For 'Young Professionals On Stage' Recital Series

Deadline Looms For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

C Z A R I N A Releases Samurai Music Film "BLAZE: Dances Of The Yokai"

Stephanie Ryann Releases Her Official Music Video For "Whiskey Regret"

New Jersey Rock Band Scores Endorsement And Big Shows



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.