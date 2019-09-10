Music Events (more headlines) 10-09-2019 CLOUZINE Contemporary Music Magazin #17 Published Today

Email: clouzine@yahoo.com

Website: http://clourecords.com/Clouzine17/Clouzine17.html

CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher/promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Murat Ses, a Turkish-Austrian artist with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard® chartings.

CLOUZINE is published by a Billboard® charting team.

Anything unique welcome; whatever the genre.

Clouzine also gives chance to new/lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, and much more.

In this issue four high caliber power ladies were interviewed: Grammy® Nominee FALU SHAH (USA/India), NATALIE JEAN (USA), JENNIFER MLOTT (USA), and ANAYA MUSIC (Brazil) all multi-awarded.

Works of Jackleen Diane Eve, Elevate The Sky, AutomaticA, Ghostly Beard, Mark Bedford, and This Side of Anarchy were reviewed by competent reviewers such as Joe Kidd, Tan Ses, and Jacqueline Lademann.

Five full Discoveries pages feature fifteen artists; Billboard® awarded Cat Dail (USA), Agorsor (Ghana), Gokhan Toker (Turkey) Melodie Jade (Australia), Elizabeth Evert (USA/Germany), and Naked Congress (Sweden) to name some of them.



Interested artists can browse all issues online http://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html

Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.

