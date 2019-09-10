Music Releases (more headlines) 10-09-2019 Alias Wayne New Single “Ring Of Fire” Website: http://ranzelxkendrick.com/home

There will never be another Johnny Cash, but Alias Wayne genuinely pays homage to the late, great “Man in Black” with “Ring of Fire”. This version of Cash’s classic song is stripped down and well-constructed with Alias Wayne doing justice to “Ring of Fire” and Johnny Cash. Alias Wayne should be proud of this cover because the style & sound doesn’t sway too far from the original keeping the integrity of “Ring of Fire” in place.



With that being said, Alias Wayne did not remotely copycat the original song but instead gave “Ring of Fire” a new voice for today. Alias Wayne hails from the state of Texas, which makes sense because you hear that BIG, Texas twist and southern swag on “Ring of Fire”. This single is from the new EP titled ‘SNAFU’ and let me be the first to say that there is absolutely no confusion or chaos surrounding this new release. Quite the opposite here where it’s very clear the direction Alias Wayne wanted to take “Ring of Fire”. With elements of Americana & Texas Roots at a slow ‘n’ steady pace, Alias Wayne is taking the reins and chuggin’ on down the long, dirt road. With no destination in site, Alias Wayne has an open range on “Ring of Fire” and the result is freeing to say the least. The listener will also hear quality playing and distinct vocals making “Ring of Fire” an enjoyable listen and excellent rendition.



Alias Wayne is actually the alter-ego of singer/songwriter & artist Ranzel X Kendrick proving that there are plenty of interesting & creative layers to this musical act. If you continue to peel away at Alias Wayne, I just wonder what else you might find especially at the center? I’m not sure if I can answer that question at this time, but I can honestly say that “Ring of Fire” is one hell of an effort by Alias Wayne. Be sure to check out the official music video for “Ring of Fire” right here:



Based on this performance & recording alone, I can’t wait to see what other tricks Alias Wayne has under the sleeves!



