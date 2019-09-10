MI2N
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-09-2019

Curren$y, Trademark & Young Roddy Share "Big Dogs" Ahead Of October 11th Album Release

Email: info@yo-pr.com
Website: http://www.yo-pr.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy have set the stage for their long-awaited full-length album, "Plan of Attack", dropping worldwide this Friday (October 11th). In anticipation of this week’s release, the three New Orleans artists are sharing the Cookin Soul-produced single "Big Dogs." Marking their territory as the big dogs in the yard, Spitta, Trade and Roddy lift-off on the dynamic track, as each artist showcases his own lyrical ability. The song premiered today via HotNewHipHop.

"Plan of Attack" is a dream album for listeners of Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy. Fans across the globe rejoiced when the three artists reconnected for the album’s title track in the Spring, which marked the first collaboration from all three core members of the Jets in close to five years. A cursory search of social media will show that fans around the world yearned daily for a reunion, and now the three New Orleans legends are giving their audience exactly what they've demanded. "Plan of Attack" features production from long-time collaborators Monsta Beatz, Cookin Soul and Sledgren, with additional production from Djay Cas (Nipsey Hussle, MGK, Jeezy), 206derek, B-Eazy the DJ, Seth From Above, DZY, Guala Beatz and more.

"Plan of Attack" will also be released as a Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set which will give fans an unprecedented look into the journey that united Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy in route to making and releasing their first true collaborative album. The set which will be manufactured in an extremely limited quantity includes a 500+ page Collector's Edition Liner Note Book, the Vinyl LP pressed in Aqua Marine Turquoise, and framable posters of all nine of Diego Riselli's cover art designs and the Collector's Edition Liner Note Book Cover. The hard-cover will feature hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of "Plan of Attack" and the journey preceding its completion, interviews, lyrics, credits and other anecdotes. The foreword is written by "Plan of Attack" Executive Producer Chuck Wilson who has partnered with the crew since 2010 to release over 15 various albums including Jet World Order 1 and 2. The Limited Edition "Plan of Attack" Vinyl Box Set will be available for fans in Spring 2020 with pre-orders starting now.

"Plan of Attack" will impact worldwide October 11th via Babygrande Records.



PURCHASE NOW: "Plan of Attack"
http://fanlink.to/planofattack

Previously:

- Listen to "Power": https://youtu.be/CgNxCsyaGHU

- Watch "Plan of Attack" [WSHH Premiere]: https://youtu.be/9CICJPNMj8w

- Listen to "No Hook": https://fanlink.to/nohook

CONNECT WITH CURREN$Y
Instagram: www.instagram.com/spitta_andretti
Twitter: www.twitter.com/currensy_spitta
Facebook: www.facebook.com/currensy

CONNECT WITH TRADEMARK
Instagram: www.instagram.com/real_trademark
Twitter: www.twitter.com/real_trademark
Facebook: www.facebook.com/trademarkskydiver

CONNECT WITH YOUNG RODDY
Instagram: www.instagram.com/roddy31st/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/young_roddy
Facebook: www.facebook.com/officialyoungroddy

ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS
Established in 2001, Babygrande Records is one of the premier independent labels operating today. After 18 years, Babygrande has still maintained its unique perspective within the industry, prospering during the most volatile period in the history of recorded music and beyond. The label has been influential in launching the careers of new artists while at the same time working to nurture the careers of seasoned veterans.

CONNECT WITH BABYGRANDE RECORDS
Website: www.babygrande.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/babygrande
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bgr2001
Instagram: www.instagram.com/babygranderecords
YouTube: www.youtube.com/babygranderecords
Soundcloud: www.soundcloud.com/babygrande

MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


