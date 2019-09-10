MI2N
Music Industry News Network
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 10-09-2019

Richard Lynch Plays Host To Hall Of Famers At 23rd Annual Steel Guitar Event

Bookmark and Share
Email: michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Website: http://www.richardlynchbnd.com/
It’s no secret that Ohio Country Music Hall of Famer and international country chart-topper Richard Lynch is one of traditional country music’s biggest champions. His music has long included the “must-have” musical elements of country music, including the emotion-provoking cry of a pedal steel guitar. That’s why it’s no surprise that one of the instrument’s biggest events was recently held at Lynch’s own Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, Ohio.

On Sunday, October 6th, a contingent of Steel Guitar Hall of Famers, musicians, singers and fans converged on Lynch’s farm for the 23rd Annual Chubby Howard’s Steel Guitar Show. Hall of Fame players included Howard himself, Joe Wright, Lyn Owsley, Billy Robinson and Russ Hicks. Richard Lynch hosted and performed alongside the house band and honored guests.

“It is amazing to see all the talent and interest and passion in our traditional country music,” said Richard Lynch. “The musicians were unbelievably talented, top-notched. The crowd was large and couldn’t get enough of the steel guitars and wonderful songs. I am very proud to host the 23rd Hall of Fame Chubby Howard Steel Guitar Show.”

Watch footage of the 23rd Chubby Howard Steel Guitar Show: https://youtu.be/FGhTTAS2QUA.

ABOUT CHUBBY HOWARD: Veteran radio broadcaster, Ray “Chubby” Howard, was inducted into the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame during the 2015 International Steel Guitar Convention in St. Louis. Howard has been entertaining Real Roots Radio listeners each weekend with his unique mix of encyclopedic country music knowledge and down-home humor since 1998. A US Navy veteran and professional steel guitar player, Howard has worked with some of the brightest stars in the country music business including Buck Owens, Connie Smith, and Boxcar Willie.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His last single, “Pray on the Radio” received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets.Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. His current single, a duet with Leona Williams, reached #1 on the Roots Music Report charts. http://www.richardlynchband.com

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Micayla De Ette, Star Of The Upcoming Film Hold On, Releases Her New Single And Music Video "Write A Song", Featuring Flavor Flav

AWOLNATION Brings Fans "The Best" / Announces Tour With Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Pianist Luo Tingyuan Actively Advocates Cultural Exchanges On Classical And New Music - A Review For 'Young Professionals On Stage' Recital Series

Deadline Looms For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

C Z A R I N A Releases Samurai Music Film "BLAZE: Dances Of The Yokai"

Stephanie Ryann Releases Her Official Music Video For "Whiskey Regret"

New Jersey Rock Band Scores Endorsement And Big Shows



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.