Music Events (more headlines) 10-09-2019 Richard Lynch Plays Host To Hall Of Famers At 23rd Annual Steel Guitar Event Email: michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Website: http://www.richardlynchbnd.com/

It’s no secret that Ohio Country Music Hall of Famer and international country chart-topper Richard Lynch is one of traditional country music’s biggest champions. His music has long included the “must-have” musical elements of country music, including the emotion-provoking cry of a pedal steel guitar. That’s why it’s no surprise that one of the instrument’s biggest events was recently held at Lynch’s own Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, Ohio.



On Sunday, October 6th, a contingent of Steel Guitar Hall of Famers, musicians, singers and fans converged on Lynch’s farm for the 23rd Annual Chubby Howard’s Steel Guitar Show. Hall of Fame players included Howard himself, Joe Wright, Lyn Owsley, Billy Robinson and Russ Hicks. Richard Lynch hosted and performed alongside the house band and honored guests.



“It is amazing to see all the talent and interest and passion in our traditional country music,” said Richard Lynch. “The musicians were unbelievably talented, top-notched. The crowd was large and couldn’t get enough of the steel guitars and wonderful songs. I am very proud to host the 23rd Hall of Fame Chubby Howard Steel Guitar Show.”



Watch footage of the 23rd Chubby Howard Steel Guitar Show: https://youtu.be/FGhTTAS2QUA.



ABOUT CHUBBY HOWARD: Veteran radio broadcaster, Ray “Chubby” Howard, was inducted into the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame during the 2015 International Steel Guitar Convention in St. Louis. Howard has been entertaining Real Roots Radio listeners each weekend with his unique mix of encyclopedic country music knowledge and down-home humor since 1998. A US Navy veteran and professional steel guitar player, Howard has worked with some of the brightest stars in the country music business including Buck Owens, Connie Smith, and Boxcar Willie.



ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His last single, “Pray on the Radio” received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets.Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. His current single, a duet with Leona Williams, reached #1 on the Roots Music Report charts. http://www.richardlynchband.com back | top

