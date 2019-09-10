Music Releases (more headlines) 10-09-2019 CARLA WILLIAMS SOUNDS THE HORNS ON A NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH HE’S LOVE

Carla Williams, the songstress that captured New Release Today’s “Indie Artist to Watch” in March 2019, released her latest single He’s Love today on Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. This brassy, AC/pop single finds Carla owning the feelings that she has for her partner in a feverish tune that showers listeners with her proud assertion of love.



“He’s Love is one of those good songs about finding something amazing in this crazy world we live in,” says Carla. “Everyone enjoys finding that once in a lifetime love. I always say ‘if I sing it, I’ve lived it’ and I have certainly lived in these feelings.”



He’s Love, penned by Bobby Carmichael (Sheila E., Lee Ann Womack, & Ronnie Milsap) & Mark Maynard, marks Carla’s first release in the adult contemporary and pop arena after a successful venture in the Christian and Country arena. Carla will be on the road this fall performing at holiday celebrations, community lightings, parades and charity events supporting the release of this song and her upcoming holiday track, Merry Christmas Darling, set for release on Friday, October 11. To stay updated on Carla’s appearances and music, visit the following:



About Carla Williams



This Bayou based songstress has been performing since she was three years old logging her first appearance in front of an audience at her childhood church. For an act that was applauded by Digital Rodeo as being "full of raw and powerful honesty," Carla has always written or chosen to sing songs that related to her own life. "If I sing it, I have lived it." As a writer, she's honed her craft penning tunes with Grammy, Emmy, and DOVE award winning writers since her first record I'm Home in 2008. "Life and the music business have both changed so much since my first album and record deal. I have four children, I got to take the final journey through my grandmother's battle with Parkinson's disease and I own my own business. It's been an incredible journey and I'm excited to share it through my music." In 2019, Carla won over the Christian industry with her Tom Hemby produced Love to Gain a single featuring 8x DOVE award winner Kirk Sullivan of the group 4HIM. It earned her the title of "Indie Artist to Watch" from New Release Today in March 2019. Beyond her musical talents, this model that has appeared in campaigns for Dillard's and Buckle also founded Innovative Medicine Partners, a company that accelerates the market introduction of new medical devices that deliver unparalleled solutions. Today, Carla splits time between her hometown of Mobile, AL and Nashville, TN.


