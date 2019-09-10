MI2N
Music Industry News Network
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-09-2019

CARLA WILLIAMS SOUNDS THE HORNS ON A NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH HE’S LOVE

Bookmark and Share
Email: mark.logsdon@plamedia.com
Website: http://www.carlawilliamsmusic.com
Carla Williams, the songstress that captured New Release Today’s “Indie Artist to Watch” in March 2019, released her latest single He’s Love today on Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. This brassy, AC/pop single finds Carla owning the feelings that she has for her partner in a feverish tune that showers listeners with her proud assertion of love.

“He’s Love is one of those good songs about finding something amazing in this crazy world we live in,” says Carla. “Everyone enjoys finding that once in a lifetime love. I always say ‘if I sing it, I’ve lived it’ and I have certainly lived in these feelings.”

He’s Love, penned by Bobby Carmichael (Sheila E., Lee Ann Womack, & Ronnie Milsap) & Mark Maynard, marks Carla’s first release in the adult contemporary and pop arena after a successful venture in the Christian and Country arena. Carla will be on the road this fall performing at holiday celebrations, community lightings, parades and charity events supporting the release of this song and her upcoming holiday track, Merry Christmas Darling, set for release on Friday, October 11. To stay updated on Carla’s appearances and music, visit the following:

Website: www.carlawilliamsmusic.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CarlaWilliamsMusic/
Instagram: @carlawilliamsmusic

About Carla Williams

This Bayou based songstress has been performing since she was three years old logging her first appearance in front of an audience at her childhood church. For an act that was applauded by Digital Rodeo as being “full of raw and powerful honesty,” Carla has always written or chosen to sing songs that related to her own life. “If I sing it, I have lived it.” As a writer, she’s honed her craft penning tunes with Grammy, Emmy, and DOVE award winning writers since her first record I’m Home in 2008. “Life and the music business have both changed so much since my first album and record deal. I have four children, I got to take the final journey through my grandmother’s battle with Parkinson’s disease and I own my own business. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m excited to share it through my music.” In 2019, Carla won over the Christian industry with her Tom Hemby produced Love to Gain a single featuring 8x DOVE award winner Kirk Sullivan of the group 4HIM. It earned her the title of “Indie Artist to Watch” from New Release Today in March 2019. Beyond her musical talents, this model that has appeared in campaigns for Dillard’s and Buckle also founded Innovative Medicine Partners, a company that accelerates the market introduction of new medical devices that deliver unparalleled solutions. Today, Carla splits time between her hometown of Mobile, AL and Nashville, TN.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Micayla De Ette, Star Of The Upcoming Film Hold On, Releases Her New Single And Music Video "Write A Song", Featuring Flavor Flav

AWOLNATION Brings Fans "The Best" / Announces Tour With Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Pianist Luo Tingyuan Actively Advocates Cultural Exchanges On Classical And New Music - A Review For 'Young Professionals On Stage' Recital Series

Deadline Looms For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

C Z A R I N A Releases Samurai Music Film "BLAZE: Dances Of The Yokai"

Stephanie Ryann Releases Her Official Music Video For "Whiskey Regret"

New Jersey Rock Band Scores Endorsement And Big Shows



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.