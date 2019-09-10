MI2N
Music Industry News Network
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-09-2019

Stephanie Ryann Releases Her Official Music Video For "Whiskey Regret"

Bookmark and Share
Email: stephanieryannmusic@gmail.com
Website: http://www.stephanieryann.com/
Music: http://bit.ly/35lMIVv
Rising Country artist, Stephanie Ryann, has released her first music video for the song "Whiskey Regret" off of her debut, self-titled EP to commemorate the anniversary of its release last October. Directed and produced by The Noble Kitsunés at The Shanty in Brooklyn, NY, the video for "Whiskey Regret" is now available on YouTube.

Written by Stephanie Ryann and Kevin Totoian, recorded and produced by Randy Funke, and mastered by Amy Marie from Yes Master Studios in Nashville, TN., "Whiskey Regret" takes listeners on a journey of trying to put the pieces back together from a "night out with the girls" turned all-nighter. "I wrote this song years ago, hoping to one day get the opportunity to give it life, and thanks to my co-writer, Kevin Totoian, we were able to create a fun, flirty song that many women can relate to," explains Ryann. Patrick from the online music blog, Southern Fellow, stated, "Stephanie Ryann doesn't just flirt with country music like many these days. She goes straight for the soul of it. This big city songstress captures the essence of country music better than many new artists today. All you have to do is listen to songs like "Whiskey Regret" to find this statement true."

Before Stephanie Ryann found her way in country music, she has taken on roles as a volunteer firefighter, fashion model, back up vocalist, and makeup artist. Most recently, she has performed as a back up singer for solo artist, Eliot Lewis, of the legendary pop duo Hall & Oates while also performing on her own in New York City and Connecticut. Ryann recently released a "summer series" of songs including "Home" and "Travelers", available for streaming and download on digital platforms worldwide, and will be releasing her next single, "Summer Fling" in the next few weeks. In the words of Scott Lehr from BChord Cast, "Stephanie Ryann maybe new to the country music stage, but she will be around for a long time!"

To keep up with Stephanie Ryann and all of her upcoming projects, visit www.stephanieryann.com and Instagram @stephanieryannmusic.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Micayla De Ette, Star Of The Upcoming Film Hold On, Releases Her New Single And Music Video "Write A Song", Featuring Flavor Flav

AWOLNATION Brings Fans "The Best" / Announces Tour With Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Pianist Luo Tingyuan Actively Advocates Cultural Exchanges On Classical And New Music - A Review For 'Young Professionals On Stage' Recital Series

Deadline Looms For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

C Z A R I N A Releases Samurai Music Film "BLAZE: Dances Of The Yokai"

Stephanie Ryann Releases Her Official Music Video For "Whiskey Regret"

New Jersey Rock Band Scores Endorsement And Big Shows



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.